By IGHO OYOYO |

No fewer than 43 violators of COVID-19 safety protocols who were arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Taskforce on Enforcement of COVID-19 Guidelines from different parts of the territory were arraigned yesterday in a mobile court sitting at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

The presiding magistrate, Idayat Akani summarily charged all the accused for gross violation of the Corona virus Disease (COVID-19) Health Protection Regulation, 2021, which was signed into law on 26th January, 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akani while educating the violators about the regulation and proper use of facemasks, advised them not to leave their nose out of the facemasks, hang it round their chins or put it inside their pockets.

The magistrate advised that the idea was not just for them to pocket their masks and rush to bring them out on seeing taskforce personnel, but to always and properly wear it, so as to curtail further spread of the disease.

Speaking to journalists during the court sitting, head of the taskforce’s public enlightenment arm, comrade Ikharo Attah cautioned people to always comply with the guidelines, adding that his men would not hesitate to arrest violators and make them face the law squarely.

Attah, while appreciating efforts from the six area councils, particularly from the divisional police officers (DPOs) revealed that some of the violators were arrested and sent for prosecution by the DPOs.