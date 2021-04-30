bY JONATHAN NDA- ISAIAH |

No fewer than 46, 117 beneficiaries of the one-off General MSME Grant have started receiving payment of N50,000, the Presidency has said.

Also receiving their payments are the beneficiaries of the MSMEs Survival Funds Payroll support track.

According to a statement issued by the media aide to the vice president, Laolu Akande, the commencement of payments to beneficiaries of the Payroll Support track and the one-time General MSME Grant was announced on Monday.

He said this followed the approval of the Steering Committee of the MSME’s Survival Fund for the payment to successful beneficiaries of the Payroll Support and General MSME Grant tracks.

Specifically for this round, Akande said over N13billion has been made available for the Payroll Support track, and over N2billion for the General MSME Grant respectively.

For the Payroll Support track, he said beneficiaries are supported with N30,000 or N50,000 grant per month for a period of three months, 146,065 successful beneficiaries from 28 states have started receiving payment of the sum of N30,000 each.

“Each beneficiary under this batch of payment will receive the payment of N90,000 as three-months’ salary support directly from the federal government.

“The states include Abia, Adamawa, Anambra, Bayelsa, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Gombe, Imo, and Jigawa.

“Others are Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

“This brings a total of 465,820 beneficiaries so far under the Payroll support scheme nationwide.”

Similarly, Akande said under the General MSME Grants track, 46,117 successful beneficiaries in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and 36 states have started receiving payment for the one-off grant of N50,000 each.