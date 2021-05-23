Forty-seven senior civil servants have been cleared to seat for an examination to fill vacant positions of permanent secretary in the federal civil service on May 31, 2021.

According to a statement from the director, press and public relations in the office of the Head of service, AbdulGaniyu Aminu,

the 47 officers were shortlisted out of 51 who faced a screening panel.

He said they would contest to fill vacancies of retired permanent secretaries and those retiring this year in five states;- Ekiti, Katsina, Nasarawa, Enugu and Lagos, which has one vacancy each.

According to him, the screening of the candidates was conducted in an open and transparent manner under the scrutiny of personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) who were there as observers.

“The chairman of the screening exercise is the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Transport, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, ably assisted by the permanent secretary career management office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Alhaji Mamman Mahmuda.

“The director, employee mobility in the office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mallam Tijanni Babura, is the secretary.

In order to assure credibility of the exercise and ensure that the process aligned with the rules of engagement, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, was present throughout the exercise.

The exercise is sequel to the approval of President Muhammed Buhari in a circular earlier signed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan.