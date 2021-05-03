BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

A total of 48 corps members have been empowered with various sums of money to finance their businesses after their proposals scaled through the different stages of professional vetting.

The business areas covered were agriculture; craft and fashion design; education, shoemaking, among others.

In his virtual interaction with the corps beneficiaries on Monday, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, commended Unity Bank for providing financial grants to Corps Members selected from NYSC Orientation Camps in Edo, FCT, Lagos and Ogun States.

He said the pilot project of the ‘Corpreneurship Challenge’ would create opportunities for self employment and wealth creation and also reduce the increasing number of unemployed graduate youths.

According to a statement by the director, Press and Public Relations, NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the DG disclosed that the scheme was determined to drive entrepreneurial capacity among young graduates and create opportunities for self employment and wealth creation.

Ibrahim, who added that salaried jobs are scarcely available, appealed to the Corps Members to be determined, focused and avoid cutting corners.

“My appeal to you is to be determined, remain focused and fan into flame the training that you have acquired for your empowerment, as it would later translate to societal development. Be prudent in your spending, avoid indolence and be committed to what the Unity Bank has done for you,” he said.

The NYSC director-general also advised the Corps beneficiaries to do peer review of their successes and restrategise for greater output.

In her remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank of Nigeria, Mrs Tomi Shomefun, promised a robust partnership with the NYSC scheme, which would empower more youths for self-development.

She commended the Director-General for his strong passion for skills acquisition, adding that Unity Bank was expanding the ‘Corpreneurship Challenge Initiative’ to six more additional states namely Akwa-Ibom, Kano, Sokoto, Bayelsa, Enugu and Osun States.