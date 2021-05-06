By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The newly sworn in caretaker committee chairmen of the 30 Sports Federation have denied any link to the group threatening to disrupt public peace over the dissolution of the boards of Sports Federations after the expiration of their tenure.

The immediate past president and chairman caretaker committee of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Barrister Francis Orbih, urged Nigerians to disregard the false statement claiming members of the newly inaugurated caretaker committee were unhappy about the dissolution of the boards.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a fake statement claiming that members of the newly inaugurated Boards were unhappy about the dissolution of the board.

“Someone reportedly signed on behalf of my Federation, this is totally false. I believe impostors are at work. We were all swearing in the ceremony by the Minister, so can we be part of something if we don’t believe in it?

“The public should disregard this false statement. We want to focus on our Olympics preparations and win laurels for our country.

“We appreciate what the Minister is doing and would give him total support to ensure we do well in Tokyo.”

Speaking in the same vein , chairman of the Nigerian Golf Federation and former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, said: “We all aligned with the Minister as we need to focus on how Nigeria can do well at the Olympics.”

Chairman of the Wrestling Federation, Dr Daniel Igali also affirmed that, “We need to stay focused as the Olympics draws nearer. We can’t afford to get distracted. We are determined and we are forging ahead. The Minister is giving us all the support and we need to justify all his efforts by winning medals at the Olympics.”