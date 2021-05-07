BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Fresh facts have emerged that about 48,000 households have benefitted from the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu through its social intervention programmes that doled out cash to women, while others acquired skills in the last two years.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) Mrs. Bolaji Dada, who disclosed this at the ongoing annual ministerial briefing, said 1,050 rural women received intensive training in boosting output in agricultural production and giving the beneficiaries equal access to markets.”

She said the state government, in the last two years, prioritised intervention programmes that support women in achieving gender equality, self-reliance, skill balance, inclusion in social security systems and stable means of livelihood.

Mrs Dada said the ministry in collaboration with the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals and Investment (SDG & I), was supporting 2,704 Lagos residents whose means of livelihood had been disrupted by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

She added that 500 women were assisted with N20,000 each through the Rural Women Grants from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

She said, “In the last two years, WAPA, through the Women Affairs Department, organised a series of programmes and activities aimed at improving the status of women in Lagos and making them economically independent. To increase the total GDP for income generation, financial growth and stability, we embarked on supporting women through direct cash intervention and capacity building.

“Over 48,000 women from different households directly benefitted from the state government’s mega empowerment project. Our agricultural training for rural women on cultivation of vegetables, cassava planting and cultivation, garri processing and other arable crops benefited 1,050 women.”

We trained 250 women through an empowerment workshop on intercrop of maize and cassava with demonstration plots for practical knowledge.”