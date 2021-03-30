By Ejike Ejike |

About 5000 persons have been reported dead in road crashes on Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway.

Though the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, has yet to release official figure, LEADERSHIP findings show that the road crashes could be attributed to slow pace of work on the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano road.

LEADERSHIP gathered that about 4,954 road traffic accidents have been recorded in the Kano-Kaduna zone of the road between 2017, when the contract for reconstruction of the road was approved, and 2,020, six months to its delivery date.

An annual report by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) stated that Kaduna zone recorded the highest number of accidents in 2018 and 2019.

The reports also said medical records of road traffic accident victims indicate that men between the ages of 21 and 62 years account for about 81 percent of accident victims on the road during this period.

Except for 2020, analysis showed that there has been a steady rise in the rate of road accidents since 2017 when the contractor for the road moved to site.

A further breakdown of the report showed that no fewer than 1,035 people were victims of road accidents between January to December 2017, with 989 males and 316 females.

In 2018, about 1,300 persons were road accident victims, with 1,031 males and 269 females. In 2019, about 1, 770 victims were recorded, with no fewer than 1,443 males and 238 females crashed along the route while 783 males and 76 females were road accident victims between January and September 2020. A total of 783 deaths recorded.

FRSC officials confirmed that the state of the road is largely responsible for the record of high casualties along the Kaduna zone.

Kura to Chiromawa (in Kano), Zaria to Lamban Sambo (in Zaria), Jaji to Kaduna (in Kaduna), Rijana to Gadan Mallam Mamman (in Kaduna) and Audu Jamgwam-Katari-Gidan Busa (along Kaduna-Abuja) are the most accident – prone zones with deep potholes.

It is estimated that about six people die daily at the Chiromawa hotspot of the road in Garun Mallam local government area of Kano state.