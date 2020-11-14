BY ABUBAKAR YUNUSA

Organisers of Nigeria Summit Sports Project (NSSP) have concluded plans to hold the 4th edition of the summit, next year. The 3-day summit is scheduled for March 22 to 24, March, 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr. Philip Azeigbe, Chairman NSSP and made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend sports, yesterday.

The statement said the 4th edition of the summit will focus on exploring modern pragmatic modules of developing sports.

He said NSSP has built an inclusive Public Private Partnership (PPP) with relevant stakeholders to reposition sports and project it as huge investment tools in generating funds for national development.

He said, “The program would enhance and empower the youth potentials and set a platform to creating employment opportunities, using sports economics as a window for effective revenue generation.

“NSSP is engaging, partnering and facilitating stakeholders to be part of the NASSCON events in advancing school sports at all levels of governance in order to improve health, talent development and management. We are optimistic that the invited public and private sectors at local and international institutions, ministries, departments and agencies would honour our invitation,” he said.

Azeigbe assured the participants that the event will, among other things, resourcefully gain insights, interactions and contacts, accessibility to sports funds, materials/equipment, and other post events programmes.

The organisers appealed to the ministers of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and his education counterpart, Malam Adamu Adamu, to identify with NSSP’s PPP Project and the imperative of the summit by providing them resources to support the project.