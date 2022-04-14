Five persons have been burnt to death in an accident involving two vehicles in Nawfia axis in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State along Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

LEADERSHIP learnt that two of the victims were reverend sisters, one of who was the principal of the Handmaid Secondary School, Amansea, Awka-North local government area of Anambra State, and another, the bursar of the school. The other three victims were the driver of the school bus conveying the two Reverend sisters, two other occupants of the bus, identified as couples, a former storekeeper with Anambra State government, Mr Emmanuel Okeke and his wife.

It was learnt that the accident occurred at about 6.30am yesterday when the driver of the Handmaid school bus lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a Toyota Highlander jeep. The two vehicles were said to have burst into flame immediately.

The reverend sisters and others in the vehicle were said to be returning from Ifite-Ogwari, Ayamelum local government area of Anambra State where they had gone to procure food items for the school when the accident occurred. A heavy rain had occurred in the Awka and Nawfia area the previous night.

A relation of late Emmanuel Okeke, Mr Iheabacho Okeke from Nsugbe, Anambra East local government said that he had spoken with his late brother on phone at about 5pm the previous day, but, that his phone rang later at about 9pm but nobody picked nor returned the call.

The sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission in the state, Mr Irelewuyi Adeoye who confirmed the incident said that his men had already cleared the scene of the auto-crash for free flow of traffic.

He stated, “Unidentified driver of a Toyota Highlander with registration number: BMR570BE and a Toyota Hiace Bus with no registration number was involved in a fatal road traffic crash in the early hours of today 13th April, 2022 at about 06:30hrs.

“According to eyewitness reports, the bus driver was on speed, lost control, rammed into the Highlander from behind, crashed and both vehicles caught fire.

“ Five compromising people (2male adults and 3 female adults) were involved in the crash.

“Five (two male adults, and three female adults) were killed (burnt completely)

“As at the time of filing this report, the fire service has been able to put off the fire.

“FRSC Rescue team from RS5.3 Sector Command Awka are on ground managing traffic and ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is removed”, he stated.

He expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and warned Anambra State motorists to avoid speeding and ensure they keep to the recommended speed limit to avoid untimely death.