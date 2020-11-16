ADVERTISEMENT

By Stellamaries Amuwa, Abuja

About five corps members have tested positive to Corona virus at the NYSC FCT permanent orientation camp, Kubwa.

This was made known during the swearing in ceremony for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1A corps members by the NYSC FCT Coordinator, Hajia Walida Siddique Isa yesterday, in Abuja.

Isa said, “after the mandatory free test by NCDC in the camp, five corps members were tested positive to COVID -19 and they were handed over to NCDC. Before admitting each corps members, a free mandatory test is carried out on them and after confirmation of the result of negative they are allowed into the camp. As at the close of registration last night, a total of 853 corps members were registered in the camp.

Recall that few days ago during a press conference with media the Director General, National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim stated that a free compulsory COVID – 19 test will be carried out on all 66,000 eligible graduates to participate in the orientation exercise for the 2020 Batch ‘B’ service year.

Meanwhile, the honourable Minister of State, FCT, Ramatu Tijani Aliyu has applauded the immense contributions of the NYSC in the socio-economic development of Nigeria. The Minister who was represented by the Ag. Chairman, FCT NYSC Governing Board, Dr. Kevin Ogbonna Ike, noted that the role of the scheme in the promotion of national unity and integration as well as development strides in the Education, health, agriculture amongst other sectors of the economy has contributed to endear scheme to all and sundry.