BY RICHARD NDOMA |

No fewer than five corpses have been found in Calabar, capital of Cross River State, in a ravine along the Pamol Rubber Estate Calabar.

The corpses, which were discovered in a valley along Pamol Rubber Estate, few kilometers to Northwest Petrol Station along Calabar-Ikom Highway, close to Calabar, were said to have been lying dead for about a day.

Passersby said they did not know the cause of death of the persons.

A commercial motorcyclist, who gave his name as Edet, told our correspondent that the victims were killed about a night ago by gunshots.

When our correspondent visited the scene of the incident at about 4:25pm on Monday, policemen were seen at the scene of the incident.

Armed policemen who were at the scene of the incident prevented our correspondent from taking photographs of the already decomposing corpses.

About five persons suspected to be plain cloths security operatives were seen in the valley perhaps trying to bring out the remaining bodies of the dead people thrown into the valley.

Effort to speak with the Cross River State police commissioner, Mr Sikiru Akande and the state police public relations officer, Irene Igbo proved abortive at the time of filing this report.