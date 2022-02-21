With less than five days to the much anticipated national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with APC governors at the Presidential Villa tomorrow to take some critical decisions.

Recall that the meeting was initially scheduled to hold last Tuesday before it was called off shortly before the president left on a four-day official visit to Brussels, Belgium to attend the EU-AU Summit.

The meeting with the president will be led by the chairman of the APC Interim Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, with 20 other governors in attendance.

The president and the governors will resolve some knotty issues including the zoning of the party offices especially, the national chairmanship seat.

It was learnt that the prospect of having a consensus arrangement as well as what mode of primary to adopt in choosing the new party leadership will be discussed.

The governors of the party had met recently to harmonise their position ahead of the convention. LEADERSHIP had reported that the group of governors decided to zoning the chairmanship seat to the North Central with former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume as their candidate.

The positions on which the party has to decide which geopolitical zones get what are the party National Chairmanship, Deputy National Chairman South, Deputy National Chairman North, National Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, Vice Chairman South-West, Vice Chairman North West, Vice Chairman North Central, Deputy National Organising Secretary, National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, National Welfare Secretary, Deputy National Welfare Secretary, National Publicity Secretary, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, National Legal Adviser, National Woman Leader, Deputy National Auditor and National Youth Leader.

Also available are Zonal Youth Leader North Central, Zonal Youth Leader North West, Zonal Youth Leader North East, Zonal Youth Leader South West, Zonal Woman Leader South East, Zonal Woman Leader North East, Zonal Woman Leader North West, Zonal Woman Leader South-South, Zonal Woman Leader North Central, Zonal Woman Leader South West, Ex-Officio Members South East, Ex-Officio North East, Ex-Officio North West, Ex-Officio South West, Ex-Officio Member North Central, National Auditor, National Vice Chairman South East and National Vice Chairman South-South. Also available are National Vice Chairman, North-East, National Organising Secretary, Deputy National Treasurer, Deputy National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Woman Leader and Zonal Youth Leader South East.

Recall that the inability of the party leadership to decide on zoning of party offices had stalled the sale of forms for the party which was scheduled to commence last week according to the party’s schedule of events.

Also, there has been uncertainty over the convention amid claims by some party leaders, like former director general of Progressives Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman, who alleged plots to postpone the convention and ensure tenure elongation by the Mai Mala Buni-led leadership.

This concern is further heightened by the party’s inability to keep to its scheduled timetable of events leading to the convention.

According to the timetable released by the party, the publication is slated for Saturday, February 19, 2022. The caretaker committee also fixed the screening of aspirants between February 20 and 22, 2022. The Screening Appeal Committee, the schedule shows, will hear and resolve complaints on February 23, 2022.

The accreditation of statutory and elected delegates to the National Convention will take place between February 24 and 25, 2022 before the National Convention is held on February 26, 2022. The hearing of complaints arising from the National Convention will be conducted on February 28, 2022.

Aspirants, stakeholders Kick Against Anointed Candidate

Meanwhile, APC chairman aspirants have kicked against plots by governors to impose a chairmanship candidate on the party.

Although some of the candidates admitted that consensus is permitted in political engagements, they however cautioned that a failure to hold a broad stakeholders meeting over the issue will not augur well for the party.

National chairmanship aspirant, Mohammed Saidu Etsu, who described the purported anointing of an aspirant by the govenrors as speculation, said “nobody has called us for such an endorsement.”

He added “you can’t just anoint any person without consulting us. We are all stakeholders in the party. We have been mobilising our supporters across the country on our plans for the party and Nigeria as a whole. So we are ready for the election. We believe it should be an open contest.

On whether he feared that the convention would hold, Etsu stated that it was possible for the gathering to still hold even though he decried the silence over how issues are done.

He said, “As a party man everything is possible. In any case, I am ready for the election, I have been sensitising my delegates and we are waiting.”

On his part, Sunny Moniedafe, decried any attempts to impose a candidate on them without a broad base consultation.

Moniedafe, who noted that he has been campaigning for the past 20 months, said he is disposed to a consensus arrangement provided the person who will be settled for has been participating in the process so far.

He said moves to impose a candidate who has not participated in the process so far will cause upset in the party.

“Let them come out and tell us who the person is. Nobody stops that kind of political process provided it is done after broad based consultations. I will be happy if the person has been involved in the campaigns like we have been. It will be sad however if they bring someone who has never indicated interest and intend to give him the position. I am waiting for them. Let’s get it over with, get ourselves together and try to repair the damage that has been done to the party quickly.”

On the uncertainty of the convention holding, he said, “I have been campaigning for the past 20months. We have booked hotels and bought tickets for our delegates and supporters. So it is important we get clarity on what the party intends to do,”

Another chairman aspirant, a former deputy national chairman of defunct CPC, Salisu Mustapha, maintained that he is in the race to emerge national chairman regardless of the speculations of an anointed candidate.

Speaking through his media adviser, Dapo Okunbajo, Mustapha said “Again we are making it clear that the Saliu Mustapha Campaign Organization does not dwell on rumours or innuendos.

“We know that all sorts of kites are being flown in the media just like last week when certain individuals pushed a non-existent agitation for zoning of the national chairman’s position to the North East region.

“And now that, it’s increasingly clear that the North Central is almost certain to get the seat,another set of rumours are in circulation.

“We are reiterating our belief in party supremacy and we know that decisions as important as what is being suggested are always properly communicated by the leadership.

“We believe our candidate, Mallam Saliu Mustapha remains the candidate to beat even if you consider what President Muhammadu Buhari said recently on the type of candidates he is willing to back for positions at the forthcoming National Convention.

“Aside from his youthfulness and background in party administration, he is in pole position as a core party man who has never deviated from the path of progressivism and has absolutely no political baggage,” he stated.

Also the publicity secretary of APC in Nasarawa State,Otaru Douglas when contacted on the position of Nasarawa state APC which endorsed Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura before the recent support of George Akume by the APC governor’s forum.

Douglas said the position and the total support of Al-Makura remain sacrosanct as a party that is unired and answerable to governor Abdullahi Sule.

He said the decision of the governor is final for supporting Al-Makura, adding that the party and other stakeholders will do the needful if the state governor calls all stakeholders for a change of decision.