At least, five persons have been confirmed dead, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries in fresh farmers, herder’s crisis which occurred in Imeko – Afon area of Ogun State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the Fulani herdsmen and some farmers in the area on Friday engaged one another in a clash at Idofa village, following the destruction of their farms and water sources through open grazing of cows; a practice the Ogun State Government had banned.

Three herders were allegedly killed during the melee that later ensued, but a reprisal attack staged by the Fulani herdsmen also left two farmers dead, while several houses were set ablaze and properties worth several millions of Naira also destroyed.

A community leader, who pleaded anonymity, told newsmen that four maize barns, motorcycles and other valuables were set ablaze by the attackers.

“On Thursday, the Fulani herdsmen returned in the dead of the night to launch an attack. They killed two persons, set houses and other properties on fire. One of those killed was burnt in a house beyond recognition. It took the intervention of the police and the Amotekun corps to calm the situation.

“As we are talking, many Ohoris are injured, hundreds are now displaced at Imeko town. We need the attention of the federal and state governments to take care of the displaced persons,” the community leader explained.

Sources within the Imeko – Afon local government further told LEADERSHIP Sunday that residents of Idofa village have deserted their homes for fear of being killed in another reprisal attack.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Ogun Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident on Saturday, assuring that those behind the incident would be apprehended.

