BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Five passengers including the driver of a Toyota Siena vehicle on Sunday lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident in Iseyin, Oyo State.

The driver of the vehicle was said to have lost control at the Community Grammar School junction at Iseyin on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver of the vehicle that sustained injuries and was rushed to the nearest hospital alongside the corpses of the four passengers died on Sunday morning.

The deceased individuals, according to sources close, were close relatives from Jagun compound, Ilado, in Iseyin. They were said to be coming from a burial party that held at Ado-Awaye

Two of the dead passengers who were females have been interred at their family compound at Jagun compound in Iseyin.