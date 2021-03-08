BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

Five men were on Monday arraigned before an Osun State magistrates’ court sitting in Ile-Ife for allegedly posting nakedness of their friend on the internet.

The defendants, Jimoh Oloja, 52; Olawale Omowunmi, 40; Orosola Bolanle, 26; Olubunmi Adedayo, 39 and Isiah Olaniyi, 22 were alleged to have committed the offence on Jan 30, 2021 around 5:00 pm at Parakin Area, Ile-Ife.

They however pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge of conspiracy, indecent assault, assault occasioning harm, defamation of character and conduct likely to cause breach of public peace.

The police prosecutor, Joseph Adebayo, an Assistant Superintendent of police, told the court that the defendants unlawfully and indecently assaulted one Oloyede Elizabeth by video recording her nakedness.

He said the defendants hit her with fist blows, sticks, slippers and slapped her on her private parts.

He explained that the offence contravened sections 249(d), 373, 375, 355, 360 and 517 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Adetise Adeyeni and Mr J. O. Amole, applied for the bail of the defendants in most liberal term with the pledge that their clients would not jump bail, but stand their case.

Magistrate A. A. Adebayo granted the bail of the defendants in the sum of N500,000 with one surety each in like sum among other bail conditions as he adjourned the case until April 22 for hearing.