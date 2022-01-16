Turn Your Knowledge and Experience Into Income After You Retire. Here are five home business ideas that allow retirees to capitalize on what they know or love to do to make a part-time or even full-time living from home or where ever they happen to be.

Coaching/Consulting

Just because you’re retired and have left the workforce, it doesn’t mean your knowledge and skills have left as well. Starting a home based coaching or consulting business allows you to profit from your work knowledge and experience. Getting started can be as easy as contacting a former employer and offering to help. You can also use your network to find referrals.

Writing/Blogging

People go online for information and entertainment. If you can provide what they’re looking for through a blog, you can make money through a variety of monetization options, such as affiliate marketing. If you have great information or entertaining stories, people will read what you post.

Service Based Business

Nearly any skill you have can be turned into a home business. Selling those skills through a service-based home business is one of the fastest and least expensive ways to start making money at home. Similar to coaching or consulting, you can contact your former employer to offer your services. Or you access your network to find potential clients.

Turn a Hobby into a business

Maybe you’re tired of the tasks you did at your job and don’t want to turn it into a business. Luckily, home businesses can be developed from hobbies, as well. Do you enjoy gardening? Start a gardening business or create how-to garden information products, such as a book or online course, and sell them. Do you enjoy baking? Start a home based cookie business. Do you like to take photographs? Start a home based photography business or sell your pictures online.

Ebay/Amazon/Etsy/Ecommerce

After years of working and raising a family, you probably have a lot of stuff around the house you don’t want or need anymore. You can profit from your used and unwanted items by selling them on eBay or Craigslist. If you find items that sell well, you can find sources of them at flea markets, garage sales, and thrift shops to start your own eBay store. Or, Amazon also offers the ability to sell used items.

You don’t need to be idle during retirement. You can take your life and job experiences and turn them into a source of income. And because you’re the boss, you can set the price and the rules, so that you can earn an income and enjoy retirement at the same time.

BY LESLIE TRUEX

Culled FROM:https://www.thebalancesmb.com/home-business-ideas-retirees-1794513