The commissioner of police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, says the police have arrested five suspects in connection with the violence that erupted at the New Artisan Market, Enugu.

The commissioner has also ordered an investigation to bring to book those whose acts of violence disrupted human and economic activities at the market.

The police spokesman, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement issued Friday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said the violence on Thursday led to the obstruction of vehicular movement in New Artisan Market, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, Enugu.

He said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the unscrupulous elements within the market became riotous and resisted the execution of a court order issued by a High Court of Enugu State.

“The court order authorised the demolition of structures and possession of the land area covering the market by the Nwajanja family of Akpugo in Nkanu East local government area of the state.

“It further showed that the unwarranted rioters set up bonfires on the road, obstructed vehicular movement, injured persons, vandalized two caterpillars that had gone to carry out the demolition exercise and set ablaze three vehicles’’.

The police spokesman however noted that normalcy had been restored by the police at the market.

He said the five suspects arrested in connection with the violence had been helping in ongoing investigation.

“Consequently, the commissioner has enjoined law-abiding members of the public, especially those plying the NNPC Mega Station axis of Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, to go about their lawful businesses. (NAN)