At least five persons have been hospitalised following a fire outbreak on Wednesday night, which gutted a section of the Lagos campus of the Nigeria Law School, located at Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was gathered that the incident led to commotion among occupants who scampered in different directions to avert being harmed in the inferno.

Witnesses said the fire, suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, started at about 10pm from the first floor of the 5-storey building hostel, accommodating about 1,500 law graduates.

An eye witness who identified himself as Mr. Segun said, “The fire came with a big bang. There was a stampede in the hostel. I saw a student jump out from the first floor where the fire started near the reading room. Other students ran out of their rooms in panic.

“At least, five people were seriously injured while one elderly woman who is a cleaner had her toe dislocated.”

It was gathered that fire service personnel promptly intervened and joined the hostel security officials who quickly switched off the main power supply before the arrival of state fire service personnel some minutes later.

The unidentified injured students are currently receiving medical attention at a clinic.

It was also gathered that there was no casualty and no tangible property was destroyed apart from one big electric cable.

Confirming the fire incident, the Director of Lagos State Fire Service and Rescue, Margret Adeseye, through the Public Affairs Officer, Amodu Shaibu, said there was no casualty as the incident was minor.

Adeseye said preliminary investigation by the fire service indicated power surge as the cause of the fire outbreak, adding that a detailed investigation would be carried out to determine the immediate and remote causes of the incident with a view to prevent future occurrence.