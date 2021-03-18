ADVERTISEMENT

BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Pandemonium broke out at the Baptist Secondary School, Ilorin yesterday when parties involved in the hijab controversy resorted to violence.

It was gathered that no fewer than five persons were injured in the melee that ensued between some Muslim and Christian groups over wearing of hijab in 10- grant aided schools in the state.

Following some level of understanding between the state government and parties to the crisis, the state government had on Tuesday night directed the affected schools in the hijab controversy to reopen yesterday ( Wednesday) for academic activities after they were shut down to prevent break down of law and order.

According to eyewitnesses both Muslim and Christian groups engaged themselves in war of words and eventually threw stones at each other over resumption of the schools.

Many people were seen with blood on their heads as they sustained injuries from stones thrown at them.

It took the timely intervention of the law enforcement agents to douse the tension at Surulere area of Ilorin where the Baptist Secondary School is located.

It was gathered that the law enforcement agents had to fire tear gas canisters to disperse the rampaging crowd from the scene.

The affected schools in the hijab controversy include C&S College Sabo Oke, St. Anthony College, Offa Road, ECWA School, Oja Iya, Baptist Secondary School, Surulere, and Bishop Smith Secondary School, Agba Dam.

Others are CAC Secondary School Asa Dam road, St. Barnabas Secondary School Sabo Oke, St. John School, Maraba, St. Williams Secondary School, Ibrahim Taiwo Isale, and St. James Secondary School, Maraba.

Meanwhile, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) has condemned in strong terms what it called the flagrant and arrogant refusal of some recalcitrant elements to allow the resumption of academic activities in the grant-aided schools as ordered by the state

government.

The union in a statement by its national president, Alhaji Aliyu Otta

Uthman urged the state government to mobilise every governmental power

towards the effective and immediate implementation of its position on

the hijab matter.

“The people of Ilorin at home and in diaspora have watched with

absolute disappointment the attempted attempt of some criminals to

turn the harmonious city of Ilorin into a place where anything goes

over a matter that has been judiciously concluded.

“The government should direct all the affected principals and teachers

to either implement the resolutions in their schools or face the

music. We are not in a Banana republic. We are a people with laws and

order,” IEDPU added.