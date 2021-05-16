The police in Imo State have arrested five people suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over the alleged killing of Mr Joseph Nwaka, a police sergeant.

This is contained in a release signed by the command’s spokesman, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, in Owerri yesterday.

Ikeokwu said the suspects were arrested in Isu local government area of the state, some on Thursday, May 13, and the others on Friday May 14, by the anti-kidnapping unit and other tactical teams of the command.

He also said an AK-47 rifle with breech no 56-258115 and 15 rounds of live ammunition, among other items, were recovered from the suspects.

He added that the killers of Nwaka who, until his recent death, was attached to the command’s Department of Operations, made away with his AK-47 rifle.

According to him, one of the suspects, Onyekachi Mmadufor of Umudurukwe, Isu LGA, confessed to being a member of the IPOB. He, along with his cohorts, carried out attacks and killings of police officers and other security personnel. (NAN)

