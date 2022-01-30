No fewer than five persons were reportedly killed on Saturday in Ilesa, Osun state during a clash between two rival cult gangs.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that two of the victims of the deadly clash were members of the rival groups, while other victims include a woman said to be going to a vigil, a trader within the community and a middle aged man that came from Ilerin- Ijesa area of the state.

It was also learnt that some people sustained serious injuries as a result of the clash.

The cause of the incident as at the time of filing this report remains sketchy while it was gathered that it might not be unconnected with power tussle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cultists were said to be armed with dangerous weapons like dane guns, broken bottles, cudgels, knives, cutlasses and other evil magical powers attached to their waists and spiritual rings worn on the wrist of their hands.

The incident which threw the entire inhabitants of the area into confusion has sent many of them fleeing their abodes while passersby including road users around the vicinity deserted the troubled route.

Residents of the town are now calling on the state police command and other security agencies in the state to maintain orderliness and restore normalcy back to the town.

When contacted, the police spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola confirmed the story and hinted that the commissioner has paid a visit to the troubled zone and that normalcy has been restored.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also pointed out that the perpetrators of the act would be fished out and would face the consequences of law.