Five people have been killed in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

In a statement issued yesterday by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said the state acting governor Hadiza Balarabe condemned violence and appealed for calm.

She described the attack as shocking and inhuman.

Aruwan said: “This came after troops of ‘Operation Safe Haven’ reported to the Kaduna State government that Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura local government area was attacked by unidentified assailants. Five people were killed and nine houses as well as three vehicles were burnt, while one vehicle was vandalized.

“The deceased have been identified as Janet Yakubu, Gambo Yakubu, Jonathan Adamu, Mrs Monday, and Humphrey Barnabas,” he said.

Aruwan said the acting governor received the report with sadness and condemned the resurgence of gruesome violence in the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

She prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and sent heartfelt condolences to their families.