Violent clash by some youths operating like cult groups in Minna, Niger State capital on Monday night has left five of them dead, scores injured and shops looted.

LEADERSHIP observed that the youths between the ages of 19 and 24 years had for over two months engaged in street fight mostly in the night with no record of death.

It was however observed that the clash on Monday night in Maitumbi area of the state capital was fatal as it left five of them dead and scores injured.

The youths took over major roads of Maitumbi using knives, cutlasses and stones on each other.

It was learnt that no fewer than four different rival groups clashed Monday night. The groups dressed weirdly, and differentiated themselves by the type of regalia and tattoos they wore.

It was learnt that that the most fatal of the clashes was between the Maitumbi and Cool-cat youths in which dangerous weapons including machete, knives and daggers were freely used by the combatants.

Findings revealed that the cause of the clash was the killing of one of the Maitumbi youths in an earlier clash a day after the Sallah celebration this month , which they vowed to avenge.

Consequently many of the Maitumbi youths stormed the Cool-cat area attacking any youth found on the streets and in all the corners of the communities.

Scores injured were taken to the Minna General Hospital where they were treated for deep machete and knife cuts.