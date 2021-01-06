Five men on Wednesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly taking part in a riot and stole rifles and a motorcycle from a police station.

The police charged Bayo Adedapo, 40; Richard Sule, 28; Amanze Nwabueze, 33; Akeem Azeez, 30 and Ugochukwu Obindebo, 22 with conspiracy, stealing, unlawful possession and breach of the peace.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Kehinde Olatunde told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Oct. 20, 2020, at the premises of Makinde Police Station in Oshodi, Lagos.

Olatunde alleged that the defendants, during the riot, entered the police station and stole riffles and a motorcycle, worth N10 million.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 45, 168, 287, 330, 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate O.G. Oghre admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N250,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Oghre ordered that the sureties must have landed property within the state.

She adjourned the case until March 9, for mention. (NAN)