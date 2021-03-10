ADVERTISEMENT

By Bernard Tolani Dada, Uyo

The Police in Akwa Ibom State, yesterday, arraigned five persons including three women before a Chief Magistrate’s Court in Ini local government area of the state for alleged stealing of cassava.

The accused were said to have stolen the tubers worth about N10million from a cassava farm, owned by FEYREP, a pet project of the wife of the state governor, Dr. Martha Emmanuel, which are meant for the upkeep of widows and less-privileged.

In the charge number MIN/7c/2021, the Comissioner of Police versus the accused persons, the court, presided over by Senior Magistrate Edehe-Udim Joseph Akpabio, admitted all the accused to bail in the sum of N5 million naria each and one surety each in like sum.

Senior Magistrate Akpabio, who described the offence as bailable, ordered that the sureties must be either public servants in the employ of Akwa Ibom State government or certificated traditional rulers.

The court also held that the sureties must deposit their two recent passport sized photographs, with a photocopy of their National Identity card or any other means of permanent identification.

The Magistrate also ordered that the accused persons are to sign a register with the Assistant Chief Registrar of the court every Monday till the case is disposed of.