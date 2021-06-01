When you take care of yourself and your skin, it shows. Mentally or physically, your love for yourself will always help you shine. That’s the promise of experts at Birmingham-based Este Medical Group, who share 5 DIY self-care tips for better skin and hair.

The coffee mask:

Coffee is one of the best things to wake you up to in the morning. For Este Medical experts, the good effects of coffee, however, “do not end there.” They suggest, “Mix the coffee grounds with either milk, water, or ground avocado to scrub away dead skin from your face, lips, and body.”

Potato to the rescue:

While nothing beats measured eating, you can lend the glow of your skin an extra hand with potato. Este experts’ awesome DIY solution is to “grate a large peeled potato. Apply it all over your face and watch it come alive. You can also cut it into slices and put it under your eye to beat dark circles.”

The glorious trinity:

For the experts at Este Medical Group, the glow is in the mix. Hence for their third tip, they suggest “combining the individual benefits of cinnamon, honey, and aloe vera. When combined, you have yourself a power-packed face mask which rejuvenates the skin, especially when it’s broken out in acne.”

Hair with apple cider vinegar:

If you wish to add a bit of bounce to your hair, apply a one-to-one mixture of warm water and apple cider vinegar to your hair. Este experts suggest you “leave it for 5 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water to get rid of the vinegar-y smell.”

Another Egg-cellent way:

It’s no secret that eggs are great for hair. However, when you mix eggs and yogurt and rub the mixture on your scalp, “you provide your scalp with a natural conditioner, several times healthier than a store-bought one,” say the Este experts.

Use these simple yet helpful DIY tips suggested by the Este Medical experts to give your skin and hair the love they deserve!