Have you ever dreamed of earning more money from the comfort of your own home? Whether you’re a stay-at-home parent, a student, or someone with chronic health issues that limit your work possibilities, the idea of making extra money without leaving the house is appealing.

Fortunately, technology makes numerous possible side hustles that you can do from the comfort of your couch or home office. Here are five that could be right for you.

Virtual Assistant

If you’d like a flexible side hustle that can pay pretty well, you might consider being a virtual assistant. A virtual assistant (VA) is just what it sounds like—it’s an assistant that works virtually from home.

Nearly all business owners could use some help with administrative tasks, so this side hustle isn’t going out of style any time soon.

How much you can make: Between $20 to $45 per hour.

Freelance Writer

Do you have a knack for words? If you can write, there are many side hustles that you can do from home. You can write: Blog posts, Newsletters, Email campaigns, Website copy, Product descriptions. If there are words involved, you can write it! Freelance writing can be a great side hustle that you do on your own time.

How much you can make: $10 to $60 per hour or more.

Social Media Marketer

Let’s be honest: You’re probably spending a good chunk of your day on social media already. Why not get paid to post on social media? In today’s digital world, having social media accounts is a must. And there a range of social media scheduling tools out there (like Buffer or Hootsuite) that help make this side hustle flexible, as you can schedule posts for your clients at hours that work for you.

How much you can make: $15 to $75 per hour.

Transcriptionist

If you have quick fingers and a good ear, transcription work may be the side hustle for you. Transcription work is the process of listening to audio text and transcribing it to written text. Accuracy and speed are key. Transcriptionists can make money transcribing video or podcast content, business meetings, and more.

How much you can make: $9.69 – $25.10 per hour.

Graphic Design

Graphic design is one of the most in-demand skills in today’s visual-based culture. If you have graphic design skills, why not make some extra money on the side? There are many uses for graphic design, including: Newsletters, Logos, Flyers, Advertisements, Social Media Posts

How much you can make: $11.28 – $27.01 per hour and up.

