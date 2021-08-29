Ten-man Arsenal were completely outplayed by Manchester City 5-0 as they slumped to the bottom of the Premier League.

It is the first time since 1954 that the Gunners have lost their three opening games of the league season and this match was effectively over by half-time.

City captain Ilkay Gundogan and striker Ferran Torres scored in the first 12 minutes and any hope Arsenal had of an unlikely comeback was ended when midfielder Granit Xhaka was sent off for lunging into a challenge on Joao Cancelo.

A trademark teasing run from £100m man Jack Grealish set up Gabriel Jesus for an easy third just before the break, then Rodri guided home a fourth from 20 yards just after it.

Such was his side’s total control that City manager Pep Guardiola had used all three substitutes within 16 minutes of the second half starting. It turned into an extended keep-ball session for the hosts, who finished off the rout with Torres’ second six minutes from time.

Meanwhile Ten-man Chelsea survived a strong second half from Liverpool to leave Anfield with a point on Saturday, securing a 1-1 draw despite Reece James being sent off.

Kai Havertz had opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel’s side before Mohamed Salah converted a penalty towards the end of the first half.

James whipped a corner into the Liverpool box on 22 minutes which Havertz flicked into the net for the match’s opening goal.

However, Chelsea were left on the back foot three minutes into added time at the end of the first half when James handled the ball on the line after a Sadio Mane shot.

Referee Anthony Taylor consulted VAR and the 21-year-old was sent off for preventing a goal chance with his arm.

There were fiery exchanges between both sides after the sending off with Edouard Mendy and Antonio Rudiger both receiving yellow cards.

Liverpool dominated possession in the second half but couldn’t find a winning goal