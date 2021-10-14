History is set to be made as the maiden 5Stars Pan-African Cup tagged ‘Accra 2021’ holds in Accra, Ghana.

The Pan African Cup competition which will see teams from Nigeria, Ghana and other foreign countries lock horns for the ultimate prize, is scheduled to take centre stage from December 10 to 12, 2021 in the coastal city of Accra.

This was confirmed when the 5 Stars Football’s representatives were hosted to an official meeting at the Nigerian High Commissions office in Accra on Monday, October 11, 2021 by the deputy high commissioner, Ambassador Gambo Yusuf and minister-in charge of youth, education and sports at the Nigeria’s Embassy Accra Ghana, Mrs Arewa Esther.

The managing director of 5Stars Football & Consultancy, Olumide Aturu, said the 2021 Pan-African Cup which is the first of its kind project, is for the premium rise, growth and profitability of grassroots football from Nigeria to the rest of the world.

He stated further that the Pan-African Cup would showcase the abounding talents and will foster the bond between both Nigeria and Ghana, its players and the football fraternity.

“The 5Stars Pan-African Cup project is a 5 Stars Football and Consultancy Limited initiative aimed at promoting grassroot football beyond boundaries, ensuring national representation and profitability of sports across nations, discovering talents and building stronger relationships with diverse business brands, products and services in Nigeria, thus extending to rest of the world.

“This Pan-African football event will readily engage the local players in Nigeria and the diverse Africans in Ghana to fully incorporate bilateral relationships and foster more business partnerships, whilst it uses football and sports as the catalyst. This project’s location will be rotated every year around bidding nations, across African nations and the globe at large.

“This first of its kind football competition will automatically attract both local and international brands, players, the huge sport-loving crowd on social media across nations and create premium attention for the development of grassroot football in Nigeria and in extension to other African countries. This project will create new roadmaps for grassroot football rising in Nigeria and Africa, scouting opportunities for talented players to play football locally and abroad,” he stated.

It should be noted that, there will be keynote message in Accra before the game by the Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, to be attended by diplomats in Ghana, invited Pan-African footballers & freestylers, entertainment icons and desiring fans in Ghana.