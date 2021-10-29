Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced the change of his company’s name from Facebook to Meta. The change comes after Facebook had faced a series of inquisitions over its use of privacy and data. He made this announcement at the company’s virtual event, Facebook Connect 2021, on Thursday.

Due to the acquisition, a few changes are taking place at the mother company of the social media apps, Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp and Messenger.

Here are five questions you might be asking about the change and how it affects you:

Has Facebook been sold?

Facebook has not sold its company, Mark Zuckerberg still remains the CEO and Chairman of Meta.

2. Has Facebook changed its name to Meta?

The parent company name has changed from Facebook to Meta, but the social media app name has not changed.

3. Why did Facebook change its name?

The company decided to change its name to encompass all it is doing, as well as delving into the nearest future with its foray into the metaverse.

4. What would change about Facebook?

The company would be changing its stock ticker from FB to MVRS as of December 1, 2021. The famous ‘thumbs-up’ logo at their headquarters was also changed to a new logo which looks like an infinity symbol, made to look like an M.

5. What is the meaning of Meta?

The term ‘Meta’ is a Greek word that means ‘beyond’. The name is meant to better represent all the company is doing and represent its stride into the future of the internet.