Making our photos look like they were taken by professionals can be as easy as downloading a good image editor to your mobile phone. We all like to take photos of ourselves, and we usually do it with our phone. But we don’t always get them to look the way we’d like, and when we see the professional photos we feel that ours aren’t as good.

But as photographers say, the best camera is the one you have at the moment, and since we don’t have professional cameras, the best camera is then the one on our phones. Therefore, we will teach you five tricks to make your photos the best.

Clean the lens of your camera:

The camera lens is very exposed and does not have great protection. If you take your photos in those conditions, they will not be the best. You can clean the lens with a microfiber cloth or a napkin; do it in a circular way, carefully and delicately. Lighting and stability:

The greater the lighting, the greater the definition and clarity, but this does not mean that it is forbidden to play with light. The cell phone cameras have good sensors that facilitate the work as the case may be, such as capturing a multicolored sunrise, the gray tone of the afternoon, the sky in broad daylight, or a wonderful backlight.

For its part, stability will help you to ensure that the photos do not come out blurred and with little definition, especially in those places with reduced lighting. It is important that you look for a point of support so that the images do not get swept away, if you are not looking for that effect.

Fit well:

One of the most important things in photography is the framing of the image, because it is not so attractive to center the main objective that you want to capture. For example: if you are going to take a photo of people walking, you should not fix it to the center of the image, to make it look like a professional shot, you should leave an air space on one of the sides, to the left or to the the right. You can use high-angle, low-angle, and even oblique framing. The most important thing is that a photo has creativity. You can also use horizontal or vertical planes. Say yes to macro, no to zoom:

The macro of cell phone cameras is very good for taking close-ups, since it clearly captures the smallest details, so it is more recommended. Instead, zooming is diametrically the opposite. Its use is not recommended, since when you zoom in on the image, it distorts it or takes it out of focus. Although mobile developers have created very good digital cameras for these purposes, unfortunately the photos lack quality, so we recommend that you take them at their maximum potential and as close as possible to your subject. Lastly, when you go to edit it, zoom in on the focal point and crop it there. Download a good photo editor:

Once you have taken your photos, it is best to work on them with a good image editor, as these give better quality and give more artistic sense. For example you can remove background if needed. Even if you have the well-known Photoshop program, do not hesitate to use it. Do not work the images with the effects that your mobile already brings since they will lose exclusivity and will look like the rest, and that is not what we are looking for, is it?

Would you apply these tips?

