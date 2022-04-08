Social media has permeated the 21st century, and it is only continuing to grow. Social media experts use social media to get networking connections, promote themselves, or build a customer base.

Akinwumi Damilola Michael, an expert, explained how his hard work and consistency had brought him the fortune he is enjoying today.

Michael, a Materials Engineer graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), also revealed how he started his career with social media.

Michael commenced his career with Dockthor Media, which is a self-owned business. The practical usage of social media alongside his skills in marketing has helped him work with celebrities in society, and he is hopeful of being able to offer the same opportunity to any other budding entrepreneurs.

Akinwumi Damilola Michael is one of the most notable personalities in the digital marketing world. He has pioneered new ways of using social media and technology for both brands and individuals to reach out to their intended audience. Here are some tips and tricks to help you grow on social media.

#1: Learn about a Niche

– The first thing any aspiring social media expert should learn about their niche and what makes it so unique is to make sure they can provide value for their audience.

#2: Network- Social media experts should use every available social media platform to network with other social media experts, power users, bloggers, journalists, and just about anyone important in the industry. You never know who might see your tweets or posts and become interested in helping you out on your journey.

#3: Understand the Basics of the Platform- The best way to get an audience or establish a presence online is to understand how each platform works fully. Most social media experts use one platform to do what they do, but this is not the most efficient way. Most are only good at that platform, so you have to understand every platform you use to get the most out of your time.

#4: Understand How Users Interact- Users interact with your brand daily, so be sure to understand how they act when interacting with your posts. If you’ve made a mistake or posted something they found offensive, it’s easy for users to leave negative comments, thus hurting your reputation. Responding quickly will usually help keep them happy and allow them to interact with you more.

#5: Work on personal branding- Social media can be used to build your brand. Use your social media posts to showcase your skills and what you know, thus making potential clients and employers interested in learning more about you.