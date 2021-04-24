By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has said that 50 persons have been arrested in connection with the attacks on the Owerri Correctional Centre and a police station on April 5.

Speaking with State House correspondents yesterday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential Villa in Abuja, Uzodinma accused politicians of sponsoring banditry in the country.

According to him, during the meeting, he requested for an increase in manpower and logistics for the security agencies from the president.

He said: “At the last count, we arrested almost 40 to 50 people who made useful statements and confessed to the crime.

“I continue to tell you that this issue of banditry is something that we must all rise up as a people to condemn and support security agencies to be able to provide an enabling environment for people to go about their businesses without fear of molestation.”

On the constant calls for secession from different areas in the country, he said, “Well, I don’t know the meaning of crisis, is it the call for secession? I don’t think I will support any call for secession, I want a united, strong Nigeria. Our strength is in our diversity and today, we are supposed to play a leading role on this continent.

“We don’t want to whittle down our strength. Rather, what I advise is that we must appreciate the gift of nature in our land and the support government.”