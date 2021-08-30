50 officers in the Nigerian public service have been commended for their selection to participate in AIG Public Leaders Programme (PLP), offered in partnership with the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, following a rigorous and competitive process.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade

Yemi-Esan, who gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Monday, also appreciated the Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for investing in building the proficiencies of the officers, noting that the candidates will receive academic scholarships from the Foundation to enable them participate in the programme.

She said, “the public sector is a key driver of a nation’s economic development, and by offering this world class executive education programme to public servants, the Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has shown a commendable commitment to the development of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I congratulate all programme participants and urge them to take advantage of this unique opportunity to gain new knowledge that will help them be more effective in their roles.”

Dr. Yemi-Esan, who described the emergence of the 50 public servants as a welcome development, expressed optimism that their participation in the AIG Public Leaders Programme would be of immense benefit to the service as the officers would be exposed to best practices in contemporary public sector leadership from world-renowned scholars and outstanding practitioners.

The AIG Public Leaders Programme is a unique executive training programme designed to equip future public sector leaders with the skills and knowledge they need to run their organisations effectively.

Amongst other skills, the officers will learn how to lead effectively in a complex operating environment, foster collaboration within and across agencies and spearhead innovation throughout government.

According to the Foundation, the programme will commence in September 2021 in Nigeria, while the next round of applications is slated to open in 2022.