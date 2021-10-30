Nigeria’s Minister of Power Engr Abubakar Aliyu on Wednesday, unveiled the action plans designed by the ministry under his watch to address the daunting challenges hindering effective performance of the sector and achieve stable and uninterrupted power for the people.

The actions which were contained in a report titled: “Our Reform Agenda for the Power Sector, was to commemorate his first 50 days in office as minister of one the most critical sectors of the nation’s economy.

Engr Aliyu who was very upbeat about the future of the Nigerian power sector and expressed strong hope that the sector will soon witness a turnaround,

who summarised the sector’s challenges under two headings: service quality and illiquidity, said the focus therefore is on improving the service, creating liquidity as well as promoting competition in the sector, adding that to achieve that was why the new policies were initiated.

According to him, the Nigerian power sector is confronted by many challenges which have not enabled the sector to grow as desired. These challenges are reflected in the two over-arching problems of the sector. “Too many people are still not satisfied with the quality of service in terms of hours of supply, voltage, disputed/estimated bills, or have no access to electricity and the payments the Discos are able to collect from consumers do not cover the full investment and costs of the Gencos who produce and sell the power, and Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) which wheels the power to the Discos, by so doing, government funding is required to cover the shortfall. The resulting huge burden on government is unsustainable.” Aliyu noted that his immediate objective would be to create liquidity in the electricity market; improve services in terms of hours of supply, billing transparency and accuracy, and wider access to electricity.

To tackle these issues the minister revealed he’d be reviewing the Performance Improvement Plans (PIPs) submitted by the Distribution Companies (Discos) to ensure they align with the current needs of the electricity supply industry, The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had in 2019, mandated the players, especially the power distributors to develop their improvement plans for the year 2020-2024 which it said will define performance standards for the next five-year tariff period by the commission. It included the implementation of a more robust tariff review process, prioritisation of expenditure by the Discos and reflection of changes in the operational environment to serve as the companies’ service charter with the consumers.

Aliyu stated that the long-term objectives of government were to increase the available power, improve the quality of service, attract the much-needed investment, promote efficiency, competition and growth as well as ensure transparency and accountability in the value chain of the power sector.

“The ministry is intensifying the performance monitoring of the licencees and the licensing regime, especially their revised Performance Improvement Plans (PIP) to have a better understanding of why some critical stakeholders are performing below expectation. “We shall be taking a careful and detailed look at issues of policy, capacity and the technical requirement, amongst other things. One very critical concern that we must address in this performance monitoring process is to find out if the terms for granting of licences were onerous,” he said. Furthermore, the minister stressed that the performance monitoring process would assess whether the sector needs additional laws and or regulations to enable it perform optimally. While stressing that the primary policy aim of the current administration was to provide stable, good quality, reliable and affordable electricity for the people of Nigeria for domestic and industrial usage, the minister stated the federal government would ensure the full implementation the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA). Aliyu noted that the government was determined to deal with some policy issues, the legal and regulatory bottlenecks, and the human factors involved in the implementation and coordination of the power sector’s road map, explaining that the sector remains capital-intensive and is currently in need of massive injection of fresh funds.

He added: “We are aware that the Nigerian power sector is confronted by many challenges which have not enabled the sector to grow as desired. These challenges are reflected in the two over-arching problems of the sector. “Too many people are still not satisfied with the quality of service in terms of hours of supply, voltage, disputed/estimated bills, or have no access to electricity and the payments the Discos are able to collect from consumers To achieve this, the minister said the Kashimbilla 40MW power plant, Gurara phase 2, the 700mw Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project and the Katsina Wind farm with a full capacity of 10MW, which are at different levels of completion would be critical. In addition, it listed the Kowa 40MW power station, Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project and the TCN’s Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme funded by various multilateral financial institutions as other projects that will help achieve reliable power supply for the country.

On the Siemens AG of Germany deal, Aliyu explained that the federal government would push forward with its implementation, saying the deal was expected to ultimately deliver 25,000mw in the third phase. The project agreement which raised a lot of hope at its signing last year, has been in the cold over disagreements, including counterpart funding and issues connected with the percentage of local content to be incorporated into the deal.

“Siemens Nigeria and the federal government in 2020 entered into a power infrastructure revamp agreement. It is a governmentto-government agreement. The Nigerian Electrification Roadmap (NER) is a partnership that will expand Nigeria’s electricity capacity from the current average output 4,500MWh/h to 25,000MW. “We are confident that the NER will succeed because of the pedigree of Siemens and their footprint in the global power industry.

“The first phase of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) is the upgrading and expansion of the vital infrastructure of the TCN and Discos with the end goal of achieving 7,000MW.

“This first phase started in earnest this year, with the ongoing pre-engineering phase. The selected EPC contractors will soon be contracted officially so that work on the project implementation can commence,” the minister said.

In addition, he explained that the plan also included bringing consumer, operator and investor confidence back to the sector to attract foreign and local investment into the sector, create jobs, promote competition and bring in more participants in the Nigerian Electricity Market (NEM).

He also pledged to reinvigorate the “Eligible Customer” and related regulations that will move the electricity industry from the present interim commercial structure to full commercial structure in compliance with Clauses 25 and 26 of the Act, whereby consumers contract for better services directly with willing Gencos and service providers that are ready to make new investment to deliver better services. He noted that the government would rev up the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) programme to attract investors into metering and encourage mini-grid policy and regulation that allow underserved consumers to partner investors and contractors to get better services. To this end, Aliyu said the ministry of works and housing, for example, has started a pilot of 1.5MW of solar while there are plans to optimise the available generation capacity and put it to good use.

In the next few months, he pledged the strengthening of the industry regulator to ensure that all sector players and stakeholders work according to the rules and guidelines especially in dealing with customers. While stressing that reforms take time and require patience to implement, especially in a highly regulated sector like the power sector, he expressed confidence that when fully implemented, they will bring about the transformational change that Nigerians desire to see in the sector.