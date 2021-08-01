No fewer than 50 entrepreneurs have pitched their business ideas to the panel of experts, hence stand a chance of winning a secured seed grant funds of 100,000 Euro.

The grant is to allow the beneficiaries grow and expand their businesses in a bid to employ more unemployed Nigerians, thereby, creating wealth and reduce poverty.

Startup Africa, a programme designed to supports innovative startup through intercontinental exchange, network and funding under the aigies of Lead Afrika in collaboration with the ministry of Baden- Wurttemberg in Germany organised a three days innovation programme in Lagos, to accomplish the United Nations (UN) Agenda 2030 and Agenda 2063 of the Africa Union.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, founder and executive director of Lead Africa International, ‘Tmi Olanrewaju said: “on this platform, we have different issues that we discussed ,but the bottom line is to look for solution for some of the challenges facing people who have good business ideas but don’t have access to loans for growing their business”

He said: “this is a hybrid event where we have people joining us online from Germany and other African countries like Gambia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe. That is how we are able to connect with them and Lagos happens to be the live audience here physically.”

“If we can get successful story from Nigeria, then we can replicate that in other African countries which will solve a lot of challenges for youth and economic challenges for a lot of families”

“This is a seed grant and we want them to pay back with their success story that we can tell our funder. We have been able to support lots of businesses through this initiative and they all have good testimonies.”