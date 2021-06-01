No fewer than 50 houses were razed, with one woman feared killed in a land dispute involving Filiya and Shongom districts in Shongom local government area of Gombe State.

Disclosing this after a security council meeting, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, Mai Kaltungo; Engr. Saleh Mohammed, alongside internal security and information Commissioners Adamu Kupto and Julius Ishaya, said the incident was caused as a result of land tussle.

According to Mohammed, “In Shongom local government, we have six districts and the problem that occured is between a small portion of Filiya and Shongom district.

“It does not affect the whole of Shongom local government. In which some houses were burnt and one loss of life; a woman who was sick and couldn’t get out of her residence that was set on fire.”

While decrying the impact of the clash, the paramount ruler stressed that there would not be a repeat of such, noting that he had assured the governor.

He said, “We thank the governor, so much. We have never had that kind of problem in Shongom local government. I have promised the governor we will not allow anything like that again.”