50 Nigerians have bagged awards from the Chinese government in its newly launched October-1st awards of China-Nigeria friendship in recognition of their contributions to boost Nigeria-China relationship.

Some of those who received the awards include the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Mrs. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku; Chairman, FCT Secondary Educational Board (SUBEB), Dr Yahaya Mohammed and Director of the Centre for China Studies(CCS) Charles Onunaiju.

Some of others include school teachers, journalists, government officials and youth groups who were honoured as motivation to foster the friendship between both countries.

In his remarks during the award ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jianchun, said that 2021 marked the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between Nigeria and China.

He said that the choice of 50 recipients as well as the title of the awards was inspired in view of the five-decades-long relationship as well as the celebration of independence by both countries on October 1.

“Over the past 50 years, political mutual trust between China and Nigeria has been greatly enhanced, and traditional friendship significantly improved.

“Substantial progress in our win-win cooperation has been made, commercial, cultural and educational exchanges have been further promoted.

“We are very delighted to see that we have made tremendous achievements in all fields which have greatly benefited our two peoples,” he said.

Ambassador Jianchun said further that Nigeria and China have more to gain in the next fifty years as both countries continue to work together with shared vision.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Culture Adora Anyanwutaku, in her remarks, said that relations between both countries have been on the upward swing in the last 50 years.

She noted that the last fifty years of China-Nigeria bilateral ties have been fruitful in terms of mutual respect and reciprocal exchanges in socio-cultural, political and economic spheres.

She expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for the awards, stressing that it will boost her efforts to do more to strengthen the ties between both countries.

“This indeed is an award that I will forever so dearly cherish. “However, I will, within the framework of the cultural cooperation agreement between our two countries, continue to advance the frontiers of the blossoming China-Nigeria friendship,” she said.

The event was spiced with musical performances, vocal rendition, drama, cultural dances among others.