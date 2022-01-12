No fewer than 500 golfers comprising 150 professionals and 350 amateurs from across Nigeria will swing for various laurels on offer at the maiden Armed Forces Pro-Am golf tournament in Jaji, the home of the Armed Forces Infantry.

The event which would run from February 1st to 6th, 2022 is the first ever professional golf tournament the Ola Saad Ibrahim Golf Club situated inside the massive complex of the Armed Forces Staff College would be hosting in its five decades in existence.

The captain of the club, Navy Commander JO Shaibu, said the Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, will tee off the 6-day golf extravaganza for his extraordinary synergy effort with the Armed Forces in ensuring the state is free from banditry and kidnapping.

“The Governor has done a lot to ensure that Kaduna is enjoying peace once again. “The Governor is always reaching out to the Armed Forces to ensure that safety prevails in Kaduna State. And the fact that peace has returned is the reason over 500 golfers would converge in Jaji for a week-long golfing activity,” Shaibu who is equally the Commandant of the Secondary School inside the Staff College stated.

The Patron and in fact one of the moving spirits behind the Jaji club, Major General MG Ali, is equally elated that the Ola Saad Golf Club would be welcoming professional golfers for the first time in about 50 years in existence.

The General who is also the Commandant of the Nigeria Army School of Infantry reasoned that this was a dream come true. “I love the game of golf with passion”, General Ali confessed.

“We have a great golf course in Jaji here and we have been hosting quality amateur tournaments over the years. So when the Captain came with the idea that we should host a Pro event for the first time, I supported him fully. I can only assure that we shall collectively strive to make this an annual event.”

