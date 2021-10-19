Barely four months after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) banned work permit for Nigerians living in that country, the effect had nearly 500 Nigerians remaining jobless and facing enormous difficulties in the Middle Eastern country.

The country has subsequently banned visas for Nigerians seeking to enter the country. Many of the victims said to be legitimate workers have lost their jobs, or have been unable to secure new employment, leaving them with a harrowing experience.

A young Nigeria, whose brother lives in the country, in a chat told me that his brother (name withheld) “is facing very grim situation and is desperately looking for how to survive as his condition worsens.”

Although the ban is said to be in connection with increased regulations in view of precautionary and preventive measures for COVID-19, I have gathered that the ban on work permits and visa restrictions may have been connected to the reprehensible behaviour of some Nigerians in that country.

Recently, six Nigerians were named in the list of persons and organisations sponsoring terrorism and other forms of criminal activities perpetrated by Nigerians in that country. When contacted, a source from the UAE Embassy in Abuja told me recently that the embassy was not in the position to give official statements on the issue.

However, an expert in international constitutional law, Livingstone Wechie, said in an interview that the shabby treatment of Nigerians in most parts of the world including the UAE is because Nigeria’s foreign policy has failed to give Nigeria a good profile, coupled with the fact that Nigerian citizens are forced to seek greener pastures abroad due to increasing economic hardship.

“Nigeria does not have consistent foreign policy engagements that either compels or per suades foreign nations on how to treat Nigerians abroad. That is borne out of the credibility question of the nation and our international profile.

“Nigeria has to revamp its international profile not just on paper but in actual practice. Until that is done it will be difficult to engage international agents and international institutions,” he said.

He added that Nigeria might not have anything that will make the UAE to rethink its posture or its position towards Nigerians in that country.

“I don’t think they will do this to indispensable Nigerian professionals because without any shred of doubt, Nigerians are among the best professionals in the world in various respects and it is difficult for any country and international organisations to undermine Nigerians to that extent.

“But because of the economic strangulation back home, the countries are beginning to see Nigerians particularly new entrants as survivors and not contributors,” he added.