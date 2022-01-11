Niger State government in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Raise Foundation is targeting 5000 women for human papilloma virus (HPV) screening and cervical cancer prevention services.

The governor of the state Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello flagged off the exercise yesterday at the Jummai Babangida Maternal and Neonatal Hospital Minna.

According to the action plan the exercise will be in phases across nine local government areas of Chanchaga, Paikoro, Bosso, Gbako, Borgu, Suleja, Kontagora, Lapai and Mokwa as a pilot scheme.

Governor Sani Bello said he is aware of the disturbing situation in the state and is determined to remedy the situation as well as meet the 90-70-90 World Health Organisation (WHO) cancer elimination strategy in the state in addition to his administration’s continuous support to the state university, in the area of research in cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor maintained that providing good health care facilities and services in the state will continue to be the priority of his administration.

He said, “I have been briefed by my commissioner for health on the situation of the state on the prevalence level of cancer. I am glad to inform you that we have already set in motion apparatus to remedy the situation as well as meeting the target set by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“Our resolve is in setting an agenda towards a generation without cervical cancer in the state given the proper education, enlightenment and a suitable environment to fight this global menace. Health of our people is non-negotiable and of paramount importance to the soul of this administration,” he added.

Also, the wife of the governor, Dr Amina Abubakar Bello disclosed that cervical cancer is the 4th leading cause of death among women affecting about 1.4 million women and the most common cancer with women living with HIV.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that about 80 per cent of cancer occur in the low-and-middle-income countries including Nigeria adding that at the global stage, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is working towards the elimination of cervical cancer to achieve less than four new cases per 100, 000 women.