BY RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

Five thousand participants are to attend a global scientific conference to be organized by Earth Environmentalists and Climate Care Ambassadors EECCA, to strategize on how to tackle climate change/global warming.

In a media chat with journalists in Calabar on Thursday after the inauguration of state /Local Government exco which took place in Calabar, Coordinator for the group in South East Geopolitical Zone in Nigeria/PA to national president of EECCA Amb. Okpara Chukwuezugo stated that the confab, would afford experts with vast knowledge on environmental issues to rob minds with one another and possibly fashion out ways on how to mitigate the environmental impact on the environment.

“With the confab, experts endowed with vast knowledge on environmental issues can afford to rob minds with one another to strategize with on how to tackle climate change and global warming threatening the survival on man.

Other issues to be discussed at the conference includes, ways on how to establish a world class waste management and recycling plant in all states of the country stressing that with the conference, participants would have an opportunity to rob minds and exchange ideas and views on issues that bothers on environmental protection, ecosystem defense among several others.

Also speaking about the scientific global conference, the Cross River State coordinator for the environment group, Engr. Emmanuel Etim, stated that the knowledge to be gain at the scientific global conference would assist members of the group in the state to update themselves with modern techniques and acquire skills on how to handle issue that deals with climate change, fight deforestation, open defecation, indiscriminate falling down of trees, illegal mining and other odds that constitute threat to environmental wellbeing.

Etim who spoke on the theme; ‘Role and Responsibility of Stakeholders in Championing an Environmental Degredation in Nigeria, Etim charged members of the organization to avail themselves of opportunity where their knowledge regarding climate change can be updated.

Other areas which the EECCA state ambassador said would be beneficial to the participants after the scientific conference include acquiring certain skills on how to persuade members of their immediate community not to be involved in harmful practices that would constitute a threat to the environment.

Other area which state coordinator of the environmental protection group said the conference shall focus on include, global warming, built capacities of participants to update their skills on how to tackle issues bothering on illegal mining, indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorized locations, open defecation among several other issues that constitute environmental threats in their immediate communities .

Etim urged members of the organization to see the conference as an opportunity where their knowledge about global warming and climate change can be updated.

He said that resource persons to brainstorm with stakeholders at the scientific Conference shall be drawn from different continents of the world and urged all hands to be on deck by members of the NGO in so as to make the exchange of ideas on global warming and climate change conference a huge success.

“We have concluded arrangement for experts to come and rob minds, brainstorm on issues that would discourage several social and environmental odds like deforestation, open defecation, illegal mining and several others,” he added.

Other targets set by the NGO to meet up despites the challenges ahead of the organization include, establishment of a radio/television station in order to give the programme of the NGO general environmental degradation and widespread median coverage.