No fewer than five thousand workers in Katsina State are said to have benefited from the N6 Billion house renovation loan scheme of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN).

The managing director of the bank, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa disclosed this in Katsina, saying the loans were part of the 2.5 per cent basic salary contribution the state civil servants are making.

According to him out of the 5,000 beneficiaries, 3,000 workers have judiciously utilised the funds to build and refurbish their houses, while few others used their share to solve family issues.

He thanked the Katsina State Government for enrolling workers into the Scheme, which has assisted them in benefitting from the loan and several other housing projects embarked in the state, adding that the FMBN in collaboration with the state government has also built 1,358 houses for workers in the Housing Scheme Project.

The houses were spread across the three senatorial districts of the state, based on the size of land provided by the state government for the construction.

Dangiwa notes that, “In Katsina Zone, the FMBN partnered Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, has built about 320 houses. Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) also benefited from the cooperative development loans of about 80 houses built. The state government provided all the land.“

He added that 85 houses were also approved for construction at Isah Kaita College of Education, Dutsima. Another 80 houses are under construction at Federal University, Dutsima, while 85 houses were also built at the Bala Usman College of Education, Daura.

He then thanked Governor Aminu Bello Masari for partnering with FMBN in assisting workers to own houses before leaving the service.