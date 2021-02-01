BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

Mercy Corps Nigeria, through its youth empowerment project, the Empowering Communities through Strategic Actions for Transformation (ECOSAT), has supported over 5,000 youth, between ages 17 to 30 years in Lagos, Kaduna, Kano States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The programme was aimed at training the youths to build market-oriented, technical and work readiness skills to enable them access the labor market; and leadership skills to influence decision-making.

This is because many youth face challenges like age and gender discrimination, limited access to financial services and lack market-relevant skills making them unemployable.

These issues are further exacerbated by the shrinking economy, limited job opportunities and poor educational system. Without adequate personal and economic empowerment, they are left without a voice and no decision-making power to influence their future, the organisation noted.

Speaking during the a virtual ECOSAT meeting to mark the closeout of the programme, the country director, Mercy Corps Nigeria, Ndubisi Anyanwu, said the project successfully engaged youths in internship/apprenticeship programs to acquire various income earning skills.

According to him, in order to ensure the sustainability of the project, Mercy Corps partnered with the Agency of Mass Education (AME) across all implementing states. “It used the Agency’s placement tests to assess the literacy and numeracy skills of learners and cluster them into groups based on their learning ability.

“ECOSAT also utilised the AME’s community learning centers and trained AME Master Trainers as state level supervisors and mentors for the centers.

“Mercy Corps alongside four local partners led the implementation at state levels; Bako Youth Development Foundation (BYDEF) in Kaduna State; Society for Women Development and Empowerment of Nigeria (SWODEN) in Kano; Tabitha Cumi Foundation in the FCT and Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) in Lagos State.”

One of the youths, Aminu, who was visibly joyful over the opportunity, said he has supported to return to school and gain vocational skills.

24-years-old Aminu said he has always wanted to further his education and explore his passion for barbing, but was unable to due to financial restraints and family commitments.

“After enrolling into the Mercy Corps’ ECOSAT project, an opportunity to learn barbing presented itself and now I own a barbershop.

“ECOSAT has helped me become a business owner, I thought I will never be able to return to school but now I see myself going to school because I now have the money to pay for my SSCE and JAMB exams,” Aminu shared.