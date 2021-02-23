BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The Federal Government on Monday inaugurated the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) in Southwest Nigeria as part of efforts to make gas an alternative energy for industrial, transportation and domestic use.

Performing the inauguration at Adetiloye hall in Ado -Ekiti, Ekiti, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva said the programme was a practical demonstration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by using gas value chain as catalyst for social and economic development in Nigeria.

Sylva said Nigeria was richly endowed with mineral resources, specifically, hydrocarbon, crude oil and natural gas with proven gas reserves of over two hundred trillion cubic feet of natural gas. This, he said, has presented the country with the opportunity to use gas as a catalyst for social economy renaissance.

Also speaking, Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi commended President Buhari’s dedication to implementing programmes directed at improving the lives of the people through job creation, social security schemes, stimulating the economy, and attending to security challenges in the nation.

Governor Fayemi, who inspected some of the gas powered automobiles displayed outside the venue, assured that his administration would continue to key into life lifting programmes of the Buhari led administration to improve the standard of living of the people of the state.

He said his administration recognized the various benefits embedded in the NGEP initiative ranging from reduction of importation of fuel to creation of employment opportunity for the youths and improvement of access to gas for transportation and domestic use at affordable prices in the state.

As a demonstration of his commitment to the success of the initiatives in the state, Dr Fayemi said 5,000 youths from Ekiti State would participate in the programmes.

The Governor added that a pilot of 20 micro distribution centres would be established across the 16 local governments of the state to enable people at the grassroots have access to affordable and sustainable cooking gas.

“The government and people of Ekiti State appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his dedication and commitment to implementing various programmes that can improve the lives of our people.

“We as a government in Ekiti State, will continue to key-in to programmes of the Federal Government that are of immense benefit to our people. In lieu of this, we recognize the transformational opportunity presented by National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP) to reduce demand for import of fuel, create employment for our teeming youth and improve access to gas for domestic and transport uses.’’