Over 50,700 Nigerians have signed a petition calling for an end to International English Language Tests (IELTS).

IELTS is a test of English-language proficiency for non-native English-language speakers which is mostly managed by the British Council.

The petitioners argued that since English is Nigeria’s official language and the first language for many people in the country, which is a legacy of British colonial rule, the country should be exempted from the test.

The $200 (£151) test has a two-year validity and is mandatory for those that want to study in the UK, parts of Europe and the US.

Many people were wondering why the test expires after two years, saying it is exploitative.

Ebenezar Wikina, Founder, Policy Shapers said the campaign became necessary after observing that many Nigerians had lost opportunities because they could not afford the cost of the test despite having tertiary education in the English language.

