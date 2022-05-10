A frontiline politician in Rivers State, Architect Tonye Cole, has debunked the allegation that his company, Sahara Energy Group, took a whopping sum of $50million from the Rivers State government during the administration of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

He stated that whatever transpired between Sahara Energy Group and the state government was a contract, pointing out that the contract documents were in public domain.

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike had while speaking during a special thanksgiving service at Saint Paul’s Anglican Cathedral, Port Harcourt, called out the politician to explain what happened to the $50million which the company received from the state government.

But, speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Cole, who is also a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), wondered why, for about eight years, Wike has not dragged him to Court if the allegation was true.

He said: “On that allegation, I don’t have much to say about it. There are three things I will say. The first aspect of it is that this is something that is in public domain.

“You all have the Freedom of Information Act; the contracts and all the documents are available for everyone to go and see. I will just say, go take a look at it, research it yourself and see exactly what has been there.

“I am sure that when you see it, it will also explain why eight years later, no indictment, no Court case and we are still moving around free. So, I won’t say much about that. The documents are there for all to see.”