Nasarawa State governor Abdullahi Sule has said 51 percent of the people in Nasarawa State sleep under treated mosquito net.

The governor disclosed this yesterday during the flag-off of a programme for a statewide distribution of over two million treated mosquitoes net at the Sangarin Shabu Palace, the headquarters of Lafia North Development Area of Lafia local government.

While appealing to the people to avail themselves of the existing 866 distribution points across the 147 electoral wards for the collection of their net, the governor said, “Zero malaria starts with you and I”, adding that the concerted measures taken was meant to eliminate malaria from Nasarawa State.

Governor Sule asserted that the judicious use of mosquito nets will end the rising spate of maternal mortality and child morbidity in Nasarawa State.

The governor called on traditional rulers to ensure that the nets are put to proper use by the beneficiaries.

He commended the United States (US) malaria initiative for the synergy it had developed with the government of Nasarawa State, adding that malaria scourge has dropped from thirteen percent to single digit.

The paramount ruler of Shabu, Umar Muhammed Bwallah, in his speech welcomed all dignitaries that graced the epoch event and lauded

the state governor for all the good works he has done since assumption of office.

