No fewer than 512 inmates of Nigerian Correctional Service, Osun State Command have been captured and enrolled by National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on the national identity database with their unique National Identity Number(NIN) allocated to them.

Controller of Corrections, Osun State Command, CC Olanrewaju Amoran stated this on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

He noted that the capturing and enrollment of inmates will be a continuous exercise, which has to be sustained to cater for more inmates and new ones without NIN.

Giving the breakdown, Amoran said that 258 of the inmates are from Ilesa Custodial Centre, while 254 are from Ile- Ife Medium Security Custodial Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed that the exercise will complement the existing and already deployed Correctional Information Management System (CIMS) at the Custodial Centres.

It is worthy to note that CIMS is designed by Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) for timely, and effective collection, storage and processing of inmates data for record purpose and access to justice.

He commended the commitment, diligence and sincerity of purpose of the state’s Coordinator, NIMC, Dr (Mrs) Omolara Idah and her officials in dutifully carrying out the enrollment exercises.

The Controller explained that the exercise is in tandem with Controller General of Corrections (CGC), Haliru Nababa visit to the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr Aliyu Azeez Abubakar on 16th December, 2021 to finalize the process of red-flagging fleeing inmates through harmonisation and sharing of inmates data already captured by NIMC, in online transactions.

ADVERTISEMENT