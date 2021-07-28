Although, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says there is a decrease in the number of reported cases of cholera in the country, 526 deaths from 22,130 cases have been reported in 18 states.

The agency stated in its weekly epidemiological report released yesterday.

The report showed that 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have reported suspected cholera cases in 2021 with over 526 deaths so far.

The affected states are Benue, Delta, Zamfara, Gombe, Bayelsa, Kogi, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Kebbi, Cross River, Nasarawa, Niger, Jigawa, Yobe, Kwara and the FCT

According to TheCable online news, the report stated that as of July 22, a total of 22,130 suspected cases have been reported from these 18 states and the FCT.

Bauchi, Kano and Plateau have the highest cases making them account for 91 per cent of the 3,519 cases reported in those weeks.

It also states that out of the suspected cases 51 percent are male, 49 percent are female while 28 percent of all reported cases are between ages five and 14 years.

“There has been a decrease in the number of new cases in the last two weeks. Bauchi (2438), Kano (674), and Plateau (87) account for 91% of 3,519 cases,” the report said.

“No new state reported cases in epi week 28, total of 1,634 suspected cases were reported this week representing a 13.3% decrease compared to 1885 suspected cases recorded in week 27

“As at July 22, 2021, a total of 22,130 suspected cases including 526 deaths (CFR 2.4%) have been reported from 18 states and FCT,

“Of the reported cases since the beginning of the year, 28% are aged 5 – 14 years.

Of all suspected cases, 51% are males and 49% are females

The NCDC said the emergency operations centre will continue to coordinate national response to the epidemic.